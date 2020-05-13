Walt Disney Co. is putting a filmed version of the popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” on its Disney+ streaming service July 3, jumping it forward by more than a year to feed the coronavirus-era hunger for fresh entertainment at home.
The movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop-inflected tale of Alexander Hamilton and his fellow American founders was meant to be released in theaters Oct. 15, 2021.
