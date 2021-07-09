Hammond Scottish Festival events planned for Saturday

HAMMOND — The third annual Scottish Festival, hosted by the Hammond Historical Museum, will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 1A North Main St.
There will be an entrance fee of $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Unable to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are preparing a variety of events to entertain all ages. Activities and entertainment for the day including a kilt walk/run; “Battle on the Border” Highland game competition; Celtic music groups and Scottish dancers and clan representatives; unique craft vendors and a variety of food vendors; weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations; a Scottish photo booth; and a kids’ obstacle course and a small petting zoo.
For the first time at the Hammond festival, there will be a Highland Games competition between U.S. and Canadian athletes, organized by Daven Brigham from Carthage. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Canadian competitors will compete virtually.
Spectators will see men and women compete in the caber toss, Scottish hammers and stone tosses among other events.
Sponsors include Impact Nutrition, Chuck N Big, Dark Island Spirits and Price Chopper Supermarket.
Throughout the day, a variety of Celtic talents will fill the entertainment tent. The featured band is Atlantic Crossing from Vermont which performs lively traditional as well as original music.
Nichol Falls Band will be returning with their Scottish music, along with a tale or two of adventures in Scotland.
HUGs (Hammond Ukulele Group) will also entertain with some Celtic tunes.
In-between performances there may be a few stories of local Scottish settlers, as well as a roll call of the clans.
Prior to the festival on Friday at 7 p.m., Janet Witman, nationally recognized harpist, will be performing at the Iva Smith Gallery on Route 37, South Hammond.
