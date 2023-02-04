Harborfest committee seeks vendors for 2023 festival

OSWEGO – The Oswego Harborfest committee is looking for food, commercial, farmers market, marketing and arts and craft vendors to showcase their merchandise to the nearly 75,000 people who attend the free-admission music festival that will take place July 27-30.

Vendors will be situated in Breitbeck Park and Washington Square Park (East Park). Vendors will be open for shoppers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival in both parks and also on Thursday in Breitbeck Park.

