Harborfest committee seeks vendors for 2023 festival

OSWEGO – The Oswego Harborfest committee is looking for food, commercial, farmers market, marketing and arts and craft vendors to showcase their merchandise to the nearly 75,000 people who attend the free-admission music festival that will take place July 27-30.
Vendors will be situated in Breitbeck Park and Washington Square Park (East Park). Vendors will be open for shoppers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival in both parks and also on Thursday in Breitbeck Park.
Harborfest encourages interested applicants to download an application and send it in as soon as possible. Applications can be found at the Oswego Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com) under the “Applications” tab.
Harborfest was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego, New York.
To learn more about vendor applications, about Harborfest itself, or to contribute to the support of this region-wide event, visit the website (www.oswegoharborfest.com) or contact the Oswego Harborfest Office, at 41 Lake St., Oswego, or via phone (315) 343-6858.
