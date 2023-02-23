SACKETS HARBOR — HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community has announced a fundraiser for the Sackets Harbor Central School District’s music department to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
“Sentinels in the Spotlight,” a night of live music, will mix seasoned performers with Sackets Harbor band students. Featured groups will be the 12-member Chicago-style horn band, KEX, along with the jazz band, Segue, the acoustic artist Brian Topping and Oceans Below, performing a few selections with the Sackets Harbor high school band.
The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and a bake sale. There will be a suggested $5 donation at the door. This event is open to the public. Bar service to be provided by the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.