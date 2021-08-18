HARRISVILLE — Activities are planned for young and old during the 15th annual Harrisville Community Fest set for Saturday.
According to Diane Thomas, one of the organizers, the Harrisville Fire Department took over running the annual event this year.
She said people should come out to “support the businesses and organizations in the community — come and have fun.”
Community-wide yard sales will take place throughout the village starting at 8 a.m.
There will be vendors, organizations and children’s activities at Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department on 14226 Church St. and at the neighboring recreation park. For the children, there will be a bouncy house and water slide.
Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a chicken barbecue, clams and clam chowder available at the fire hall. The chicken dinners, which include macaroni salad, salt potatoes, baked beans and a roll, cost $12.
Grove City Brewery will have its line of Lake Bonaparte specialty beer available with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club and other community projects.
A cornhole tournament will begin at 9 a.m. At a cost of $20 per team, there will a 100% payback on prizes. For more information, call Jason Thomas at 315-744-3632, Chelsea Thomas at 315-486-0203 or Diane Thomas at 315-408-4061. Signups can start at 8:30 a.m.
The Harrisville Alumni Association’s Duck Run starts at 2 p.m. Ducks at a cost of $5 are available from any alumni member or by calling Laura at 315-486-3601. Spectators can watch the ducks float down the Oswegatchie River from the Route 3 bridge or from Scenic Park. A kayak with paddle will be awarded for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third, the fourth-place prize will be a painting and gallons of maple syrup from local producers will be awarded for fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place ducks.
Proceeds from the Duck Run provide funds for scholarships presented to Harrisville Central School graduating seniors by the alumni association.
Following the parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m., the Original Yanks will perform at the fire hall.
At dusk, a fireworks display, sponsored by the towns of Diana and Pitcairn, will be held over the Oswegatchie River.
The day concludes with a dance, for those older than 21, hosted by the fire department with music by The Revolution. Cost is $3 per person or $5 per couple. Refreshments will be available.
