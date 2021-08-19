Hastings’ Lionesses abolished and the Central Square Apple Festival canceled

OSWEGO – When asked if she were a member of the Hasting’s Lioness Club, Ellen Sykes answered, “Yes and no. I am, but Lions International has abolished the Lioness program as of June 30. So, the club has had to reform as the Lions Club, which we’re in the process of doing, but to answer your next question, no, we are not going to be able to do the (Central Square) Apple Festival this year.
“Once Lioness was abolished, we lost our insurance and all of that. So, we had to create a new Lions Club, which we’ve done, but in doing so, we lost a few members, so at the end of the day, we just didn’t have enough people and resources to be able to do it (the Apple Festival) and do it properly. So, we decided we need to wait one more year. It takes a lot of manpower to put that festival on. People don’t always realize.”
And why was the Lioness program abolished?
“You would have to ask Lions Club International that question. We’ve been asking the same thing,” Sykes responded. “I expect they’re just trying to create bigger, stronger clubs with more membership. That would be my guess. If you had two smaller clubs in an area, and you put them together, it would seem that they could do more with more people.”
So, I foolishly said, the Lions Club was just men and the Lioness Club was just women. “Well, no,” Sykes replied. “That was originally, yes, but with discrimination these days, there are women that have been members of a Lions Club for quite a few years. They have to be open to both.”
Are there men in the Lioness Club? “There were not any men in our Lioness Club, but there certainly could be men in a Lioness Club,” Sykes said, “except they no longer exist, so, it’s kind of a moot point now.”
Now there will be one Lions Club with both men and women. “Yes,” Sykes answered.
Do you think that was the point, I asked. “I personally don’t think so,” Sykes replied, “because women have always been able to join the Lions Club, and men have always had the option of becoming a Lioness instead of a Lion.”
Did they each have their own culture? “No,” she said. “Lions is Lions. We all have the same goals. We’re all working to serve the community.”
Concerning the Festival, Sykes noted, “The Apple Festival is our largest fundraiser.”
And how much does it raise? “We never disclose that information for security reasons,” Sykes said. “Every dime of profit gets donated back into our local communities, the schools, the food banks, the fire departments, libraries.
“We are in the process right now of trying to plan some fundraisers, but I don’t have any specifics to tell you at this time,” Sykes said. “As this just happened July 1, we are in the process of organizing, getting our officers installed, and proceeding from there. We’re never going to make up for the Apple Festival, between the COVID and the restrictions, there’s no way we’re going to be able to have that large an event, so, we’re looking at the possibility of doing some smaller events to still be able to support the community, and then by next year being reorganized and come back with the festival that everybody has come to expect. We don’t want to do it and not be able to do it properly. We don’t want to have people be disappointed.”
The Lions Club is well-known for its charitable acts. “One of the main goals of Lionism is sight, hearing, and AIDS awareness. The Central Square Lions Club has had quite a strong eyeglass program,” Sykes said.
When the International Lions Club decided to end the Lioness Club, some Lionesses decided not to join the Lions.
“We have some members that are in their 70s and 80s that have been good members for many, many years, but they’re just tired,” Sykes explained. “They’ve done a lot over the years, and this just became the point where they decided not to continue.”
They hope now to get new members. “We have three new ones that are in the process of joining us now, and we are certainly looking for more.”
Do you need any special qualifications to join the Lions Club?
“No,” Sykes said. “You just need to be invited by a current member. So, express your interest to someone, so that you have a sponsor, and come ready, willing, and able to help.”
There is a cost to being a member. “The annual dues for the club are $70,” Sykes said. “That can be split into semi-annual payments of $35, and that gets split between Lions International, our district, and the local club.”
Ellen Sykes, was one of the directors of the Apple Festival for many, many years. She is continuing with the Lions, which, in her district, will now be known as the Hastings Lions Club.
The Apple Festival has gone on for 37 straight years. “It’ll be back,” Sykes said. “It’ll be back, we just need a year to regroup and reorganize.”
