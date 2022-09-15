BRASHER — Fourteen years ago, Edward and Kimberly A. Russell decided to take a portion of their property and turn it into something frightfully fun for the Halloween season.
Since then, the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce annual haunted hayrides that go through the woods, where nobody knows what’s lurking, have continued to grow and have become a staple of the north country Halloween scene, raising money for the local chamber.
They’re back again this year for four weekends, starting Friday and Saturday, and continuing on Sept. 23 and 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and Oct. 7 and 8 at 94 Leary Flint Road, Brasher Falls. The event is held rain or shine.
Non-scary rides for youngsters run from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, and then the haunted woods come alive for the adults from dusk until the last ride has completed its journey. The cost is $5 per person.
Mrs. Russell said that, because of COVID, this is the first haunted hayride they’ve been able to hold in two years, and it’s bigger and better than ever, which is good news for the chamber.
“We’re doing it four weekends this year to try and make up for it because the chamber fund is empty. We do all the scholarships, food pantry and Christmas baskets. So the four weekends is going to put that right back in,” she said.
The North Lawrence Fire Department will be on hand conducting its own fundraiser by selling items like hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries.
They’re prepared for the big crowds that they anticipate will be coming to enjoy the hayride.
“It’s huge. We have four tractors, four wagons, 30 volunteers and five porta-potties,” Mrs. Russell said. “Some nights we’ve counted about 400 in line in the meadow waiting. That’s why we had to add another tractor and another wagon. We’ve had people call all hours of the day making sure that it’s still going on. They come from Cornwall. They come from Watertown, Ogdensburg, Lake Placid. They come from everywhere because there’s just not many around.”
The event draws not only people, but also community support, she said.
“ABCD Hardware is donating the porta-potties. MJ Leroux Oil Company donated a whole tank of diesel for the tractors. The Pit Stop diner donated hamburgers, hot dogs and fries for all the volunteers when we were in the woods working. It’s just like the whole community has just stepped up,” Mrs. Russell said.
The hayride takes visitors about a half mile through the woods.
“It takes about 15, 20 minutes to get through. When one enters the woods, they load the next wagon so that one leaves so that’s it’s constant. That’s why we have 30 scarers, because you can’t scare in different places because the wagon is coming,” she said.
The youngsters can enjoy the early rides without the scare.
“Nobody goes near the wagon. We just wave to the kids. I know that the Easter bunny is going to be here this year. She’ll be here to hand out suckers to the little kids in line,” Mrs. Russell said.
For more information, call or text 315-705-8913 or 315-705-8965.
