Haunted hayrides return to Brasher after 2 years

Haunted hayrides are back this year at 94 Leary Flint Road, Brasher Falls. They start Friday and Saturday and continue on Sept. 23 and 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and Oct. 7 and 8, rain or shine. Provided photo

BRASHER — Fourteen years ago, Edward and Kimberly A. Russell decided to take a portion of their property and turn it into something frightfully fun for the Halloween season.

Since then, the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce annual haunted hayrides that go through the woods, where nobody knows what’s lurking, have continued to grow and have become a staple of the north country Halloween scene, raising money for the local chamber.

