MASSENA — Dress rehearsals have taken place, and now it’s time to bring out the scares at this year’s “Temple ‘Bio Hazard’ Haunt 2020,” which starts Friday at the former World Class Gym and Fitness Center on the corner of Main and Andrews streets in Massena.
The haunt has once again been organized by John Roder, owner of The Temple, a local fitness training facility. It’s an annual event for him to not only scare the dickens out of people, but also raise money for local organizations. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Police Activities League of Massena and the Massena Neighborhood Center.
“We had a dry run last Saturday. It went really well to see if everything worked out. It’s going to be a really good run this year,” Mr. Roder said.
He said one of the unique features about this year’s haunt is that it will be different scares each day.
“It will be like walking into it for the very first time again. We don’t want people to say, ‘We did it already,’” Mr. Roder said.
He said the location was donated to him by Vincent and Holly Vari, who owned and operated the World Class Gym and Fitness Center. The facility recently closed because of restrictions that were imposed as a result of the coronavirus. Mr. Roder, meanwhile had been looking for a location for this year’s event.
“They actually reached out, which was really nice of them, and said, ‘If you need a place, I’m closing the gym. This can be my final contribution from World Class Gym to Massena” Mr. Roder said.
Sponsors and volunteers also stepped forward to offer their assistance, he said.
The haunts will be held starting Friday and Saturday, and again on Oct. 30 and 31. Kid-friendly haunts will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and the not-so-friendly haunts will go from 7 to 10 p.m. except for Oct. 31, when it runs until approximately 11 p.m. Admission, as it’s been in past years, is $5 per person.
In order to get this year’s haunt off the ground, at a time when the coronavirus is still prevalent, Mr. Roder said he had to receive approval from the state Department of Health, state Department of Labor and Massena Code Enforcement Office.
“The legal documents are filled out, all inspections have been good to go, and all COVID rules and regulations will be in play and will be enforced,” he said.
Those protocols include written check-ins for contact tracing purposes, temperature checks on individuals entering the building, hand sanitizer throughout the building, mandatory face coverings and 6 feet of social distancing.
“I have the right to deny admission to anybody if they look or feel sick. Everybody must wear a mask. My priority is everybody’s safety, he said.
While there are protocols in place, Mr. Roder said he didn’t want to let the community down by not hosting this year’s event.
“Everybody counts on it every year, plus I absolutely love it,” he said.
It’s not the first Halloween Haunt that Mr. Roder has created. In years past, he has set up at various sites, including the former Sears store at the St. Lawrence Centre mall and the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce Event Center.
In addition to his Halloween Haunts, Mr. Roder has also collected items for the Massena Neighborhood Center during the Christmas season.
Also taking place is an event that Mr. Roder said augments his haunt — a “Highway to Horror” organized by Justin and Maddie Blanchard at the St. Lawrence Centre mall. That starts from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and continues on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
The Facebook event page says, “Have you ever wondered what happens on those back country roads late at night when everyone is sleeping??? Well almost everyone..... Some of us have been sleeping for years and we only wake up in the DEAD of night. Come join us at the St. Lawrence Centre as we take you on a trip down the highway of HORROR where you’ll be greeted by our ghouls, ghosts and everything in between. All from the safety of your own car. You are safe in your own car aren’t you????? All passengers must be inside the vehicle.”
