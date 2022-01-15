CANTON — Those interested in learning to bake sourdough bread from scratch have an opportunity to do so Saturday.
The demonstration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, 53 Main St. in Canton, as part of the TAUNY Cooks series.
Kathy Montan, of Pierrepont, will lead the session. She learned to bake sourdough during the early days of the pandemic when both bread and yeast were in short supply.
“She’s been making sourdough bread regularly since then,” the event’s Facebook page said. “Kathy will share the easy process she’s developed through trial and error, and will share with you what you need to know to get started in your own kitchen.”
TAUNY Executive Director Jill R. Breit said Ms. Montan “realized during the start of the pandemic that it wasn’t easy to get bread or yeast.” The demonstration will focus on making sourdough with a starter.
A sourdough starter is a living community of yeast and bacteria cultivated by allowing a combination of flour and water to ferment, which can then be used to leaven breads or pastries. The fermented starter is what lends the “sour” taste to sourdough bread.
Ms. Breit said this will be more of a demonstration rather than a hands-on workshop. Those who come shouldn’t expect to be making their own loaves of sourdough, but will get an in-depth tutorial on how to do so at home. The class is free and open to the public.
Ms. Breit said people don’t have to come for the whole three hours, and that it’s OK to filter in and out.
“It’s very open and casual,” she said.
There is no limit to the number of people who may attend. Ms. Breit assured the event will be safe.
“Kathy will be the only one in the demonstration kitchen, and those watching will be sitting out in the gallery, and we have a mask policy,” she said.
The demonstration will be part of the TAUNY Cooks monthly series, which features local guests showcasing how to make a favorite or regional recipe.
“We have a demonstration kitchen in our Main Street gallery, so presenting different kinds of traditional foods out of that kitchen is part of what we do,” Ms. Breit said. “For years now, we’ve had guest cooks come in and present their family favorite recipes, and there’s been quite a variety. For instance, in December, we had someone make Quebecois meat pies.”
She said TAUNY will try to have at least one kitchen demonstration every month.
Rainbow Crabtree, owner of Nature’s Storehouse at 21 Main St., will demonstrate how to make crepes on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.