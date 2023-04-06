SACKETS HARBOR — Hay Memorial Library will host its annual Great Lakes Poetry Series on two Saturdays in April.
The April 22 and 29 events are at the Sackets Harbor Visitor Center, 301 West Main St. Both sessions are from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Art Inspires Poetry.”
Daniel Kantak leads this year’s writer’s workshops, “Photo-Poems” on both days. Using photographic images and other prompts to inspire meaning, rhythm and sound, workshops attendees will have opportunities to create and share poetry. Patrons should bring along a favorite photo.
In addition to leading the writer’s workshops, Mr. Kantak will be reading from one of his poetry books, “A Rumor about Shooting Stars,” published by Parson’s Porch & Company, Cleveland, Tenn.
The April 22 event will also feature artist Sackets Harbor artist Lawrence Barone, who will guide attendees in creating their own pastel chalk drawings. Visual prompts will be offered, and participants are encouraged to bring their own images to use as inspiration for the workshop.
Silhouette artist Marina Loew will lead the April 29 art workshop, where attendees will make high-contrast silhouette art using special papers and hand tools for cutting. In addition to visual prompts provided by Ms. Loew, participants are encouraged to bring their own photos and images to use at the workshop
Writers and artists will have an opportunity to read and show their creative work at a public receptions following the workshops.
The $5 registration fee per session covers all materials and instruction. Seating is limited, first come, first serve. For information or to register, contact: Hay Memorial Library at 315-646-2228 or via email at sahlib@ncls.org.
Program information and registration forms are also available at the library’s website: haymemoriallibrary.org by clicking on “Programs.”
