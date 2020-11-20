HBO Max will finally be available on Amazon Fire TV devices

HBO Max will finally be available for tens of thousands of Amazon customers.
WarnerMedia said Monday that its streaming service will begin rolling out on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire tablets Tuesday, an announcement many have been waiting for since HBO Max launched in late May.
“Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”
The streaming service will be compatible with all Fire TV products, including the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.
HBO Max, which will run you $14.99 a month, includes originals like Anna Kendrick’s “Love Life,” the Roald Dahl remake “The Witches,” the upcoming (Nov. 26) Kaley Cuoco thriller “The Flight Attendant” and the new season of “Search Party,” as well as a library including “Veep,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.