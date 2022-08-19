The Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club welcomes the public to take part in Thursday Walks in Potsdam, every Thursday at 6 p.m. The scenic walks are 2 miles and take about an hour. In August, they will be in Bayside Cemetery and September at Clarkson Munter Trails.
If you have questions about or want to go on a particular event, contact the leader/organizer for that event. For questions about the overall program or about the ADK, contact Joan Trivilino at 315-276-1663 or trivilinoj@gmail.com.
On, Saturday, Aug. 20 — Hike to the West Branch of the St. Regis River and Moose’s Pond.
We will hike a 4 mile loop trail in the DEC’s Five Mile Conservation Easement. Good chance to see wildlife including deer, grouse, wild turkeys and more, and to learn how a DEC. conservation easement works. Contact Greg Nye Smith at smithgn.greg@gmail.com.
Saturday Sept. 17 — Arkon Loop in Frontenac Provincial Park. Rugged trails in Canadian Shield country. 7 miles, moderately strenuous. An ADK Laurentian Loony Loops Challenge destination. Contact John Barron, (613) 828-2296 or johnbarron@sympatico.ca.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Lost Pond Loop (Cranberry Lake). This is an ADK Laurentian Loony Loops Challenge hike. A lovely trail through an open pine forest to a boreal pond. 2 miles RT, no significant elevation gain. Easy. Contact Marianne Hebert, chair@adklaurentian.org, 315-265-0756 for information.
