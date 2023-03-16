WATERTOWN — Comedian “Moody” McCarthy, the headliner for Saturday night’s comedy show at the North Country Goes Green Irish festival, is no stranger to Watertown, although his last visit here was quite a while ago — but also quite funny.
“Your readers would have to be age 55 or older to remember, but Watertown was in the Syracuse City League,” the 56-year-old New York City-based comedian said in a phone interview. “I ran track and cross country and remember going to Watertown, getting out of school an hour early and making the trip.”
His school’s track team was top-notch, with the Watertown contingent posing no serious challenge. “Funny story,” Mr. McCarthy said. “The final event was a 4-by-800-meter relay. The score had been long decided, so the Watertown kids were chanting, ‘It Just Doesn’t Matter!’”
That phrase was uttered repeatedly in the iconic motivational speech by Bill Murray in the 1979 film “Meatballs.” Among the lines that Mr. Murray, as Tripper, delivers in the scene: “Even if God in Heaven above comes down and points his hand at our side of the field, even if every man woman and child held hands together and prayed for us to win, it just wouldn’t matter because all the really good looking girls would still go out with the guys from Mohawk because they’ve got all the money!”
What matters to Mr. McCarthy now is returning to Watertown for his festival show during Saturday’s Comedy Night for the Irish festival, which runs Friday to Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building. The annual festival returns after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a hiatus beginning in 2020.
The comedy show begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the office building. Comedian Bryan Doran is host with special guest and local comedian Matt Clark also performing.
Mr. McCarthy, a graduate of Corcoran High School, began his comedy career at age 25. He’s the sixth of seven kids in his family. He was born Matthew, but “by law,” he says, people in a “big Irish family” get a nickname.
“I think when I was like a month old, my older brothers, identical twins and four years older than me, they just started calling me Moody,” Mr. McCarthy said. “My mother says she doesn’t remember calling me anything else. At school, the teachers would call me Matthew.”
Mr. McCarthy then recalled another “true story”: “A friend from school called the house, back when your house had one phone, and he asked for Matthew. My father happened to answer the phone, and said, ‘You’ve got the wrong number. There’s no Matthew here.’ I had to remind him that I was Matthew.”
Mr. McCarthy began doing comedy in the Syracuse area. He’s also worked at a Syracuse restaurant in its kitchen and as a waiter, which he said was a good source of material.
“There’s something about restaurant work,” he said. “It kind of parallels comedy a little bit. You are scheduled opposite mainstream society and you have a tight bond because of that. And it makes you deal with people. I think it should be mandatory — everyone should do two months in a restaurant. I think the world would be a better place.”
Mr. McCarthy moved to New York City in the 1990s. He’s performed on “The Late Show With David Letterman” two times and also had appearances on such shows as “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Last Comic Standing.” In a different thematic stint, Mr. McCarthy and his wife appeared in a 2019 episode of “House Hunters.”
Mr. McCarthy’s material ranges from family relationships to the weather.
“I kind of think bad weather does something to you,” he said. “The snow belt has great comedy audiences. There’s something about it. Everyone has to shovel their sidewalk or deal with 25-degree weather and it makes you a little grateful to be indoors.”
Mr. McCarthy said he doesn’t perform in clubs as much as he used to. Instead, he focuses on private events. On March 8, he flew to North Carolina for a corporate meeting.
“They pay a little better, but they’re not as fun because a lot of times, I’m the only comedian and I’m in a setting where they were in meetings all day and it’s not like they really chose to have comedy,” he said. “So, the show I’m doing in Watertown, where I’m in a real nice venue and working with a couple of other comedians, to me, that’s the most fun. The Irish fest will be a best-case scenario and a real fun night for me.”
The details
n WHAT: Comedy Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, part of the 35th annual North Country Goes Green Irish festival held Friday through Sunday.
n WHERE: Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown.
n COST: General admission for the comedy show is $15. The price includes admission to the festival for Saturday only. Tickets are on sale at ncirishfest.com.
n FESTIVAL DETAILS: Flag raising and opening ceremonies are at 5 p.m. Friday. A complete schedule can be found on the festival’s website at wdt.me/gogreen. COST: Festival admission on Friday and Saturday is $3, with free admission for children under age 15, accompanied by an adult. A military discount of $1 off is available for military members with ID. On Sunday, admission is free for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.