Fans of “Heart of the City” comic strip that runs in the Watertown Daily Times may have noticed that “Heart” and other characters have received a face-lift.
“Heart” creator Mark Tatulli passed his “Heart of the City” strip on to “Steenz,” aka Christina Stewart. Steenz, based in St. Louis, took over the strip on Monday.
The strip is distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication. In describing the strip, the syndicate, on its website, says: “Heart is a girl with big dreams and a love of drama. She lives with her mom, Addy, in Philadelphia, and has always had the support of her best friends Dean and Kat. “Heart of the City” follows Heart into a new phase of her life, filled with new challenges, new milestones, new friends and new adventures.”
Steenz is the co-creator of Dwayne McDuffie Award winning graphic novel “Archival Quality” from Oni Press and is featured in several short story anthologies and the horror anthology “Dead Beats.”
She also teaches cartooning at Webster University, Webster Groves, Mo.
On Twitter, Steenz posted, “I was getting closer to figuring out how I wanted to draw Heart then my editor was like draw in your style. This comic is yours now!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.