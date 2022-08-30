Syracuse — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has temporarily closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court.
“The Wade Shows Midway is temporarily closed until the heavy rain passes through,” the fair’s Twitter account said at 5:06 p.m. ”It’s expected to re-open around 6 p.m.”
The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day parades have been canceled, the fair said.
The Big & Rich concert, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Chevy Court, has postponed while crews dry off the stage, the fair said. An announcement made at Chevy Court said the concert will start at 7 p.m.
The fair said the Boy George & Culture Club concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. in Chevy Park, is expected to start on time.
The rain was intense: Nearly three-quarters of an inch fell in between 4 and 6 p.m. at Syracuse’s official measuring station, at Hancock International Airport, according to National Weather Service data.
Most of northern Onondaga County got at least a half-inch of rain over the past three hours, according to the New York State Mesonet, a system of automated weather stations.
This makes today the rainiest so far at what has been a relatively dry fair. For the first six six days of the fair, which opened last Wednesday, a total of 0.18 inches had fallen before today.
The National Weather Service had predicted that the Syracuse area could get an inch or more of rain today in short bursts, mostly between 4 and 6 p.m. Showers might linger until 8 p.m., the weather service said.
