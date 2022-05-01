Helen Mirren to grace cover of People’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

Helen Mirren is celebrating the beauty of humanity.
The Oscar-winning actress was selected for the cover of People’s annual “Beautiful Issue,” the magazine announced Wednesday.
“There are incredibly beautiful people in the world, and it’s an absolute delight to look at them, male or female. Beautiful people are a wonder to behold,” Mirren, 76, told People.
“But most of us are not beautiful. We have other stuff, which is just as powerful as beauty. And I would like to see us celebrate those things. ... I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me,” she continued.
“I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry. We’re giving people swagger.”
People debuted its “Beautiful Issue” in 1990.
Recent stars to be featured on the annual edition include Chrissy Teigen last year, and Kate Hudson with her then-1-year-old daughter, Rani, and mother, Goldie Hawn, in 2019.
Julia Roberts has appeared on the cover five times, making her the only star to be featured more than twice.
The London-born Mirren is a four-time Oscar nominee who won best actress at the 2007 Academy Awards for the royal drama “The Queen.”
She recently appeared in the “Fast & Furious” film “F9 and stars in “The Duke,” which arrived in New York and Los Angeles theaters last Friday. Later this year, Mirren will appear in the superhero sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”
Mirren’s issue of the “Beautiful Issue” comes out Friday.
------ (C)2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
