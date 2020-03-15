BALDWINSVILLE - On Friday, March 20 at Average Joe’s Beernasium, 2119 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville a night of great music, dancing, and, fundraising will be conducted to benefit this year’s Oswego’s Harborfest.
Starting at 6 p.m. Hard Promises will play at their final Classic Rock Happy Hour of the season.
This is a special show to help support Oswego Harborfest 2020 with a silent auction, a lottery board and 50/50 raffle.
The first 300 guests will receive free Hard Promises/Harborfest pins.
This event is being presented for Oswego Harborfest in conjunction with Average Joe’s Beernasium and Michelob Ultra.
Harborfest continually raises funds to present one of the largest free music celebrations in the Northeast. This year’s festivities commence on July 23 through July 26 and features not only several stages of free music, but food, rides and Pathfinder Bank/Exelon Generation sponsored Grucci Fireworks display.
For further information about Harborfest or to provide financial support for the event stop by the offices in the McCrobie Building at 41 Lake St. in Oswego, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or go to the festival website www.oswegoharborfest.com.
