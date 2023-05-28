HENDERSON — Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association is once again preparing for a summer full of fun.
An event already took place in April, but their summer events are loaded with something for everybody.
The summer events kick off on July 16, with a student art show with high schoolers from Belleville-Henderson, South Jefferson, and Sackets Harbor school districts.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Susan VanBenschoten of the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.
HHPAA is also working with the Henderson Historical Society for the art show as the historical society did a photo contest last year.
HHPAA will kick off the ceremonies with the art show. The materials will then go back to the historical society where the work will be housed and people can vote with a dollar.
Winners will be awarded prizes during Heritage Days.
All events are free except for the play “The Butler Did It Players” which cost $15 for a ticket.
Planning for the events started in December, Ms. VanBenschoten said.
The big event for the summer is the Classic Car Show which works in conjunction with their Christmas in July event. That will be taking place on July 29.
“That is huge because that’s a weekend,” she said. “We get a lot of people.”
HHPAA will do their own food along with raffles at that event.
The car parade starts at noon at the eastern end of the harbor, and will go to the other end of the harbor. The vehicles then line up on the field, and the fun begins. There will be music, food, raffles, and more.
In 2022, HHPAA hosted over 55 cars, and Ms. VanBenschoten said they are anticipating to go over that number.
“You can bring a classic motorcycle, a truck,” she said.
They have had dealerships bring in brand-new Corvettes too, she said.
“This is very exciting for us because we do make some money that day and it is fun,” she said.
Starting Monday, HHPAA is doing a summerlong 50/50 raffle, and 1,000 tickets will be available.
“I’d like to think we have to order more tickets, that’d be even better,” she said.
All money made will go into their general fund.
HHPAA was also recognized by the Six Town Chamber of Commerce as the 2023 Not-for-Profit (People’s Choice) of the Year.
“It’s being recognized on that level within that six town communities and all the other businesses,” she said.
Next up for HHPAA is getting a stage built and they are working with GYMO.
Drawings should be completed soon and HHPAA is looking to have the drawings up for the public to see at the events they put on.
“That’s phase one of our project, we want to do more, but that’s the most important,” she said. “We can’t attract some of things we’d like to attract the way we are.”
Some acts will come and bring their own portable stage.
“That is our absolute goal is to get that stage built ASAP,” she said.
A full list of events can be found at http://wdt.me/HendersonEvents.
The two plays being put on as well as the art show, drum and bugle, Bad Husband’s Club, and KEX are made possible due to funding received from the state’s Community Regrants Program that Ms. VanBenschoten says had support from the office of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, state legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
People looking to volunteer or donate can reach out to HHPAA by calling 315-938-7333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.