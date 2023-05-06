MALONE — An early summer tradition will return to the north country in June, with anglers wading into the Salmon River to take part in an annual fly fishing tournament.
Malone will host the 17th annual Hendrickson Hatch Fly Fishing Tournament during the first weekend of June.
The competition is a catch-and-release buddy tournament, with fishing taking place from Chasm Falls to Westville.
“It’s a way to attract tourism and trout fishing to Malone,” said Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Revitalization Foundation.
The community-sponsored event got its start in 2005 as an effort to draw attention to the Salmon River, one of the north country’s most productive trout fishing streams, according to a prepared statement from the Malone Revitalization Foundation.
The tournament returned to Malone in 2021 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tournament registration will run from 8 to 9:45 a.m. on June 3 at American Legion Post 219 on Morton Street, according to the news release, which states fishing will follow at 10 a.m., and conclude at noon the following day, June 4.
The tournament’s registration fee is $85 for adults and $25 for children 16 and under, with all proceeds from the tournament going to the Malone Revitalization Foundation for continued enhancement of the Salmon River and trophy trout stocking, according to the news release.
“The fish are at least two years old, they are trophy trout,” Scharf said.
Adirondack Frontier provided matching grant funds to enable the Malone Revitalization Foundation to stock trophy trout in the Salmon River, according to Scharf.
“Anything we earn from the tournament the year before we put back into the river,” Scharf said, “I applied for the grant and they (Adirondack Frontier) matched our funds and that is how we are going to stock a big amount again. We had to do that early because we have to order them in January, in order to get the big fish.”
Scharf credited Bob Hudak, a local fisherman, with working to ensure the state Department of Environmental Conservation continues to stock the village portion of the Salmon River with trout.
“With the help of Bob Hudak, we have been working, I’d say for the last six months, with the DEC,” Scharf said. “He is part of Trout Unlimited and he has been working with us for the past four years to help with the health of the river in general, for fish. He’s been tremendous.”
Tournament registrants will receive free coffee from McDonald’s and free doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts, with Jreck Subs providing lunch on June 3, and a buffet will be offered by the American Legion from 4 to 8 p.m., according to the press release.
The press release states an awards ceremony and barbecue will be held at noon on June 4 at the Legion post, where plaques will be awarded to the top three winning fishermen based on the total number of inches accumulated during the tournament.
Every tournament participant will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win door prizes, according to the press release, which states over 35 local businesses donated prizes for tourney entrants.
According to the press release, Runnings, IBC, and the Jug Store donated the tournament’s major prizes, with the American Legion post helping out and providing a venue for the event.
Interested anglers can contact Mary Scharf at 518-521-3226 to register for the tournament, and can visit www.hendricksonhatch.org, or www.malonerevitalization.com, to register online and get additional information.
At last year’s tournament Robert Stout, of Chateaugay, won first place, with Glen Zarboni of Malone, taking second place and catching the largest fish, at 21 inches. Tim Barrett, of Binghamton, placed third in last year’s tournament.
According to John Miletich, from an interview about the tournament’s return in 2021, the Hendrickson Hatch event in Malone dates back to 2005, and got its start as one of the events organized by Beverly Quenville around the Salmon River that year.
Miletich described the Salmon River as a great ecosystem for trout and one that offers multiple points of access and a less crowded fishing than some north country trout fisheries, such as the Ausable River.
According to Miletich, the tournament’s name comes from an insect, explaining the Hendrickson Hatch is the first major mayfly hatch of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.