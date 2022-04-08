Heritage Park walk series to begin Sunday in Canton

CANTON — Grasse River Heritage is set to begin its spring Walk in the Park series Sunday.
Sunday’s walk, the first of three, will focus on the geology of the park.
The walk will be led by Tom B. VandeWater who teaches Earth and environmental science at Canton Central School.
“This is a brand new one. We have never done the geology one before,” Grasse River Heritage board member Jennifer Whittaker said.
Heritage Park is situated on the north side of the Main Street bridge in Canton and was once part of a busy industrial neighborhood. The park is made up of two islands. Coakley Island has a covered picnic pavilion and landscaped river overlook and parking. A restored historic footbridge leads to Falls Island.
Falls Island is 4.5 acres and has a trail with interpretive signs that explain the natural and cultural history of the site. The trail is a mix of nature and the remains of the industrial infrastructure that once dominated the island.
There is a lot to see.
“When we started this I thought, ‘Oh I have been to that park a lot of times,’ it’s just a little park but there’s a lot to learn,” Ms. Whittaker said. “It’s really accessible to a lot of people. It’s right downtown; you can walk there.”
Sunday’s walk is free, suitable for all, begins at 1 p.m. and will last about an hour.
Michael R. Twiss, chair of the biology department at Clarkson University, will be leading a River Studies walk on from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 23. Mr. Twiss’ expertise is in freshwater oceanography of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River system.
Clarkson University biology professor Tom A. Langen will lead a Spring Bird Walk at 8:30 a.m. May 8. A walk in the sculpture park across the road on Willow Island is planned for a later date after new sculptures have been installed, Ms. Whittaker said.
