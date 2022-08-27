HEUVELTON — The village is gearing up for its Labor Day weekend celebration filled with fun for the whole family.
The Disney-themed celebration will begin Sept. 2 with live music and dances at the AMVETS building and Doug’s Tavern.
“I think it’s going to be so fun because there’s a lot of people and kids that want to be a part of it because it’s right up their alley,” said committee member Renee Palmer.
The celebration will continue Sept. 3 with a fishing derby at 7 a.m.
“We have a lot of things for kids,” Ms. Palmer said. “Everything we have is free for the kids to do it. We have a fishing derby for the kids, an ice cream social, the church does hot dogs, it’s just always a lot of fun.”
Following the derby, there will be a canoe race, a fun run, a craft show, a baby contest, a quilt show, free ice cream, a duck race, a concert featuring Whiskey & Wine and music from DJ Dallas Denny. Fireworks will end the evening.
The duck race is being sponsored by the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union which has provided $1,000 in cash prizes.
“The St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union is amazing,” Ms. Palmer said. “Every year they sponsor our duck race. They’re so generous, anything we need, they help us with. The duck race is a lot of fun too.”
The weekend will conclude on Sept. 4, with a breakfast buffet at L.E.A.’s Diner, a parade at 1 p.m. and the second annual Big Wheel races following the parade.
“They do the Big Wheel races right after the parade on Sunday,” Ms. Palmer said. “It’s for ages 3 through 8. It started last year, Bill Richie, he’s been a member of the Heuvelton community for a long time, he got the old Big Wheel bikes from the Lion’s Club. He fixed them all up and he put on the first year of races last year. There’s a little race track and they give out trophies for each category.”
Ms. Palmer said that many of the events would not be possible without community support and donations.
“In the spring, we did a Yeti cooler raffle which is always our big one,” she said. “Then we sell T-shirts and we make money off of those. We make it so no one has to pay for anything. We do handouts every year as well. This year all the kids are getting a set of Mickey Mouse ears.”
The Labor Day bucket drive raised over $1,300 which will be going toward the fireworks, fishing derby and the parade.
Ms. Palmer noted that as Labor Day gets closer, more details and times will be provided for events. All of which can be found on the Facebook page, “Heuvelton Labor Day Festivities.”
