Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 11:28 pm
HEUVELTON — On Dec. 10, the village’s downtown will be turned into a Christmas-themed wonderland with carolers and an assortment of activities for people of all ages.
This is the second year that the village will offer a Christmas celebration.
Last year, the village transformed into “Who-velton.” This year it was decided that the theme will be “An Old-Fashioned Holiday.”
Heuvelton’s “An Old-Fashioned Holiday” will run from 1 to 6 p.m. and will include businesses and organizations along State Street offering giveaways and activities. Carolers from Heuvelton Central School will be walking around performing as well.
“The focus is to get people into our downtown, get people bumping into each other and enjoying an early afternoon, early evening seeing one another,” said Mayor Barbara Lashua, who is helping organize the event. “That was probably one of the best things about last year’s event, was bumping into people you hadn’t seen in a while and enjoying visiting for a few minutes.”
Ms. Lashua encourages people to “run with this old-fashioned Christmas theme as they see fit.”
“It is entirely up to the individual. If an old-fashioned Christmas reminds you of a gingerbread house and they want to decorate in that fashion then run with it,” she said, adding: “Embrace whatever you feel is an old-fashioned, traditional Christmas holiday. If you want to dress up as an elf, go for it. If you want to dress up as an 1800s type-character, that’s up to you.”
Participating businesses along State Street will be open with giveaways and activities.
Doug’s Tavern will have giveaways, games for kids and will be holding a vendor craft fair upstairs.
The Heuvelton Free Library will be having story time at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and children will also be given a treat and a craft to work on.
The Heuvelton Fire Department Auxiliary will be handing out goodie bags and offering a write a letter to Santa craft from 1 to 3 p.m.
Also at the fire hall, Santa Claus will be waiting to visit with the little ones for the entire duration of the event.
Those are just a few examples of what will be offered.
Participating businesses will also have maps that show who is taking part. Those same maps will be able to be stamped by businesses and if you get all the spots stamped, your name will be submitted for two local raffle baskets — one for adults, one for children.
There will be a contest for your favorite downtown decorations. A ballot box will be placed next to Santa’s mailbox under the village tree to cast your vote. Santa’s mailbox will be at the village tree from now until the day of the event.
“It’s all about spending time with each other and enjoying our community here in Heuvelton,” Ms. Lashua said.
