WATERTOWN — The three-day, 35th North Country Goes Green Irish Festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday with a flag raising and opening ceremonies at the Dulles State Office Building.
There will be a traditional mix of music, Irish food, dancing, cornhole contests and the annual raffle at the festival. A children’s area will be set up in the first floor conference room.
Highlights:
The Albany area band Kilashandra will perform three sets on Friday on the first floor: at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Kilashandra is an Irish rock and blues jam band that mixes traditional and modern Irish music with twists of blues, rock and soul. Its roots were formed at the Watertown festival in 2017 when the original four members were brought together on stage. Its current lineup consists of Paul Graves, Chris Gil, Gregory Engel, Brad James and Denis Kelly.
“Kilashandra was originally formed specifically for this festival,” Mr. Kelly said. “That’s actually why we’re going back. The original band had their very first show at that (2017) festival.”
Other festival highlights:
Friday will feature “Flavors of Ireland,” which will include “bangers and mash,” shepherd’s pie, reuben sandwiches and Irish pizza. Corned beef and cabbage will be served beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday. A tea room will be set up Saturday and Sunday int he auditorium lobby.
The Little Miss Ireland Pageant is at 6 p.m. Friday and the Miss Ireland Pageant is at 7 p.m. — both in the auditorium.
The judging of the annual Donegal Beard Growing Contest is at 7 p.m. Friday.
On the 11th floor Friday, Fred & the Eds will perform at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with Mud Lite on the first floor.
In the auditorium on Saturday, performers from The Trillium School will perform at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Members of the Johnston Irish Step dancers will perform at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Comedy night is at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
On Saturday on the 11th floor, The Terry Mostyn Band will perform at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Quill and Plow will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Gobshites will take the 11th floor stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the Tom Bowman Parade begins at 1 p.m. It starts at the corners of Winslow, Paddock and Washington streets, passes in front of the State Office Building and ends on Clinton Street in the public Parking lot.
The Terry Mostyn Band will perform at noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the first floor.
On the 11th floor on Sunday, Deirdre McCarthy and Jeff the Magic Man will perform from noon to 4:30 p.m.
For the full schedule, go to wdt.me/festsched .
