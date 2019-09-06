COLTON — The 15th annual Higley 100 bike rides will be held on Sept. 7. Events include a 100 km century ride, and a 50 km half-century.
Events will begin and end at Higley Flow State Park in the scenic Adirondack foothills.
The park is off Cold Brook Drive in South Colton and borders the Raquette River.
Rides begin and end at the Higley Trails Lodge — inside the park on the right just beyond the Park entrance booth.
The park will be closed for camping, but riders will find rest rooms inside the Lodge.
For others not participating in the ride the park offers 7.8 miles of hiking trails, some of which are well suited to mountain biking. Additionally there are several shorter loops ranging from 2-25 miles which family and friends may enjoy riding while their century riders are on the course.
The well known Stone Valley hiking trails, that border cascading waterfalls along the Raquette, are only four miles from the park.
Proceeds from these events support the efforts of the Friends of Higley Flow State Park to enhance park facilities and services, including the “Higley Trails Lodge” year-round multi-use structure.
Registration: www.bikereg.com/higley-hundred.
Start times: 100 kilometer ride - 8:30 a.m.; 50 km. ride - 10 a.m.
Map and commemorative wear pick up is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lodge. A buffet BBQ will be served between 1 to 3:30 p.m. for registered participants. You will be required to sign an insurance waiver at the time of the map pick up. Each participant will receive a map and cue sheet of the ride. The courses will also be marked on the pavement. A sag wagon will sweep the courses. A water stop will be set up at a mid-point, and roadside stores offer other refreshment stops.
Riders will leave the park and follow mainly a mixture of rural town and county roads. The rides offer some of the best scenery in the area. The area is primarily rural but does pass through several small towns.
Bicycle helmets are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.