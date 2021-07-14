LOWVILLE — The largest White Pine tree in New York State, which can be found in the Adirondacks, is 160.4 feet tall with a circumference of 13.1 feet and a 50.1-inch diameter. But how large is the largest White Pine in Camden’s Forest Park?
The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is sponsoring an event to find out, along with two other excursions into the area’s beautiful places.
Naturalist Bob McNamara will lead a 2.5 mile hike on July 22 at 10 a.m.
Hikers will first be taught how to identify and measure a number of tree species, including White Pines, before setting off on a path using park roads and easy walking trails.
The entrance to the park is at the end of Ripley Drive.
Mr. McNamara is a wildlife artist whose work has appeared in exhibits, magazines and in two hardcover books. His studio is on the edge of the Tug Hill Plateau, according to his website, artofwilderness.com. Although the event is free, registration is required so that the Trust team can bring enough equipment for everyone.
On July 24, at 10 a.m., the Land Trust will be leading a “quiet trip through woods and fields on a dirt and gravel path that used to be the towpath for the Boonville to Forestport Feeder Canal,” according to a news release on the event.
Registered participants will meet on the northeast side of the covered bridge in Erwin Park on Route 12 in Boonville where the towpath trail begins.
The path to Forestport and back is 20 miles round trip, Riders are encouraged to go as far as they’d like or the whole way but everyone must bring their own bicycles.
The Land Trust has partnered with Tug Hill Outfitters of Williamstown to create the Westdale Family Paddle Trip on July 31 in two sessions: from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The trip will be a round trip paddle on the Western Branch of Fish Creek from the state fishing access site in Westdale to Gifford Lake, anticipated to take about 1.5 hours.
Rental equipment will be available, although paddlers are also welcome to bring their own.
A $20 rental fee will be charged for single kayaks and two or three person canoes will cost $30 each. Boat rentals for families with three or more people will cost $10 per person.
According to the news release, 10% of equipment rental fees will be donated to the Land Trust’s land protection and community programs fund.
The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a regional non-profit organization focused on helping landowners protect “working forest, farm, recreation and wild lands” while also increasing awareness and stewardship of the Tug Hill area through community outreach.
To learn more or register for these events, go to tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/event or call 315-779-2239.
