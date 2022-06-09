Hilary Swank finds lost dog, returns it to Albany owner

NEW YORK —
An Albany woman says she was reunited with her pet dog after actress Hilary Swank came across the lost canine.
Chelsea Blackwell’s dachshund, Blue, went missing Monday and was gone for about an hour, she told the Times Union. Blackwell couldn’t believe it when she learned Swank had found him.
Blackwell had searched around town before ending up near a Greyhound bus station, where she observed police cars and camera crews. A man told Blackwell that a celebrity found the dog — and she soon learned it was Swank. “I was like, ‘No way,’” Blackwell told the Albany newspaper.
Blackwell took a photo with Swank, a two-time Oscar winner for “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Swank, 47, is reportedly in Albany to shoot an undisclosed movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.