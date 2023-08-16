‘Hip Hop Treasures’ hunts for iconic memorabilia

“Hip Hop Treasures” with Ice-T searches for lost memorabilia on A&E. A&E Network/TNS

A&E is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by debuting a new show hosted by LL Cool J and Ice-T called “Hip Hop Treasures,” which is basically a hunt for iconic memorabilia from the ground-breaking genre.

Episodes will focus on items like The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks and DMX’s Aaliyah car. The show can be found Saturdays on A&E at 10 p.m.; episode one was Aug. 12.

Tribune Wire

