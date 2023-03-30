WADDINGTON — The Waddington Historical Association continues to bring new life into the oldest church building north of the Mohawk Valley.
The village acquired St. Paul’s Episcopal church last year through a donation.
The WHA sponsored two events in 2022 at the church. It revived the St. Paul’s Homecoming Quilt Show and the association also hosted a lecture at the facility. Next up is a six-concert music series which begins on Sunday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 129 Lincoln Ave., was founded in 1818. The stone building is an example of Georgian architecture. On Aug. 22, 1818, the Right Rev. John Henry Hobart, bishop of the Diocese of New York, dedicated and consecrated the church with 500 people in attendance.
According to Times files, as early as 1812, David Ogden made applications to the New York City Episcopal parish for establishing a church in the village, then known as Hamilton. But construction wasn’t started until 1816, likely due to interference from the War of 1812. The church was built with its walls 3 feet thick. The first record of a sung service was in 1819, when Mrs. Gouverneur Ogden recorded in her diary that it was “Tolerably well done.”
“The Waddington Historical Association has been interested in finding ways to help the village with the upkeep of the building and to make sure it is used by the community,” Mary Badlam Hamilton, president of the WHA, said in an email. “This year, we are continuing our mission to see the church used more often and have organized a First Sundays Concert Series during the spring and fall months.”
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Carriage House String Quartet from Potsdam will perform at the church.
The quartet plays various genres such as baroque, classical, romantic, new music, pop/rock and tangos. The church is known for its good acoustics.
In addition to music, concert-goers may be enticed to attend the concerts in the series by another element: “To add to the comfort of the audience during the concerts, we made cushions for the seats, as the 200-year-old church had none,” Mrs. Hamilton said.
The other concerts in the series, all on Sundays and beginning at 2:30 p.m.:
May 7: Microburst
June 4: Madrid-Waddington Central School Singers & Josh Barkley
Oct.1: Steelin’ Country
Nov. 5: String Solstice
Dec. 3: A Christmas concert, with main act to be announced.
The concert series is dedicated to the memory of Ruth S. Brady, who was a Waddington resident and Waddington Museum board member who died last April. She was also an active member of St. Paul’s Church for many years.
The concerts are free to the public but donations to the WHA, founded in 2021, will be accepted. Sunday’s concert is made possible by the support of Cindy Brady. The May, October and November concerts are made possible because of funds from the statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
When the Episcopal Diocese decommissioned the church, it approached the village to see if it was interested in acquiring the church property free of charge, rather than trying to sell it to an outside source, Mrs. Hamilton explained. Because of the historical value the church has in the formation of early Waddington, the village agreed and after lots of paperwork, the village acquired the church property last year, which consists of the church building and old and new rectories.
Mrs. Hamilton said that the newer rectory on Fenton Street was sold by the village. Proceeds will help to pay for the demolition of the old rectory attached to the church and to help with the building of a new museum.
The Moore House, a museum once operated privately on Main Street, was sold several months ago by the village. The Moore House’s charter documents for the museum said that upon dissolution of the facility, all assets were to go to the village. Mrs. Hamilton said that the proceeds from that sale may also assist in the plans for a new museum.
The church building itself won’t be used as a museum. “The church will remain intact and will be used as a venue for the community,” Mrs. Hamilton said. “The village maintains ownership of the church building but doesn’t have money to invest in its restoration at this point.”
The church is going to need some major work such as a new roof, windows and painting.
“But that will be on hold as the priority is the new museum,” Mrs. Hamilton said. “For now, the Historical Association is interested in seeing the building maintained and used. We can offer to help with small maintenance and restoration projects and will be helping the village look for any available restoration grant money.”
WHA items and artifacts are now housed at the Old Town Hall at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
Last year, two classes of Clarkson University students began working together to help preserve the history of Waddington. A Clarkson spokesman said that work is continuing this semester.
Students in the Introduction to Community Engagement class are working with Kathy Putney, the village historian, to organize the museum collections and develop a new walking tour of the village. Students in the Introduction to Architectural Engineering class are designing the new museum building.
Professor of Practice of Civil & Environmental Engineering Erik C. Backus said the team released a schematic design package to the village/museum board three weeks ago and they are working on getting to a more final design to be presented during the Research and Project Showcase (RAPS) at Clarkson University on April 14.
