WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Historical Society will kick off its “Golden Rose” capital campaign with “An Evening in the Garden” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 25 at the Paddock Mansion, 228 Washington St., Watertown.
The event will feature garden tours and music as well food by RJ’s Catering. The evening will culminate with a butterfly release in the garden.
Tickets are $65 per person and $125 per couple. They can be purchased ahead of time at wdt.me/gardeneve.
The “Rose” campaign supports the historical society’s endowment at the Northern New York Community Foundation. For more information, or to donate, visit www.jeffersoncountyhistory.org.
The society received $1.2 million in grants to replace its roof, repair the elevators and add exhibit technologies such as touch-screen displays and hands-on activities for children by September of 2020. It hopes to raise $400,000 and has created an endowment through the Northern New York Community Foundation. Its main priority is to raise $50,000 to help complete its grant-funded repairs.
