History comes to life at Fort Brewerton
BREWERTON - Schroth’s New York Company of Roger’s Rangers returns to Fort Brewerton for a living history event over Columbus Day weekend. These visual interpreters replicate a soldier’s way of life in colonial America with demonstrations of cooking and camp life, fire-making, bush warfare and musket and cannon drills. There will also be elements of the 46th Regiment of Foot to portray a British light infantry unit and an 18th century bateaux (boat) crew to serve as the crew of the HMS Nettle. Bring the whole family to the fort at 9 US Route 11 in Brewerton to discover how life was truly lived during the mid-1700s. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. The museum will also be open for tours. For details, call 315-668-8801 or visit http://fortbrewerton.net/.

