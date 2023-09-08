ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is getting involved in the dispute between Charter Spectrum and Disney that has kept Dosney-owned channels like Freeform and ESPN off of some New Yorker’s TV screens.
In a press release issued Friday, Hochul said she wants the state Public Services Department to ensure that Charter, the company that owns Spectrum Cable, provide an appropriate refund to the over 1.5 million New Yorkers who use Spectrum’s services.
“It’s simple, if you pay your cable bill you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Hochul said. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest-profile televised events of the year. The least these companies can do is provide a refund.”
After Disney stopped supplying its content to Spectrum last week, Spectrum CEO Chris Winfrey said the company would give something to its customers for the gap in programming.
“We’re going to do what’s not only required, but what’s fair to our customers over time,” he said “We will have a strategy to make sure that we treat customers appropriately and fairly as it relates to credit.”
A Spectrum spokesperson said the company has been responding to customer complaints individually since Disney channels were dropped.
As a utility company in New York, and for most upstate New Yorkers the only cable TV or broadband internet provider available at their homes, Spectrum and its parent company Charter are subject to state regulations over the services they offer and the prices they charge. The company can be fined if they do not comply with regulators, and even kicked out of the New York market. Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo once threatened to kick Spectrum out of New York after the company failed to build out its rural network fast enough after it took over for Time Warner Cable.
On Aug 31, ESPN, ABC, Freeform, the Disney Channel and other channels owned by the Walt Disney Company went offline for Spectrum customers, replaced by a message from the cable company itself. It’s not uncommon for companies to have the carriage agreements that bring channels to different TV services lapse from time to time, the dispute between Charter Spectrum and Disney now is different.
Charter has alleged that Disney’s continued investment in web-based TV streaming services like Hulu, Disney Plus and the ESPN streaming service is hurting its business model, and expressed an unwillingness to pay a company that is becoming a direct competitor to their core service. Charter pays over $2.2 billion annually for Disney-owned channels.
Charter is requesting that Disney include access to its streaming services for Charter internet subscribers as part of the carriage deal, and an option to keep sports channels off of some channel packages. In return, Charter has agreed to pay higher fees to Disney. But the agreement doesn’t have support from Disney itself, which wants to keep its streaming services for itself and slowly build them up as more and more customers transition from cable to direct streaming.
The Governor also called on Disney to provide its content to Spectrum customers under the terms of the now-expired deal while corporate officials hammer out a new deal. A Disney media spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
For Spectrum customers, that means no ESPN, ABC or other Disney-owned channels until the companies come to an agreement. With football season and the U.S. Open tennis tournaments running now or about to begin, customers are likely to miss out on a big reason for many to subscribe to cable TV in the first place.
There are a few options available for people who want to get the content they’re missing. Monday night football games are being broadcast on ABC station not owned by Disney, which in New York means almost every local ABC station will be showing Monday Night Football except for the NYC station. Additionally, Fubo TV, an online TV streaming service, is offering seven-day trials and discounts to Spectrum customers for the duration of the Disney blackout, with information at video-choice.com.
