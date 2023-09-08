ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is getting involved in the dispute between Charter Spectrum and Disney that has kept Dosney-owned channels like Freeform and ESPN off of some New Yorker’s TV screens.

In a press release issued Friday, Hochul said she wants the state Public Services Department to ensure that Charter, the company that owns Spectrum Cable, provide an appropriate refund to the over 1.5 million New Yorkers who use Spectrum’s services.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.