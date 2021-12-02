BREWERTON - A holiday art and gift fair will be held at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The fair will feature over 20 local artisans, makers and hand crafters.
There will also be a raffle of one-of-a-kind artist creations. When visiting a vendor’s booth people will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win the Brewerton Center for the Arts gift basket.
Refreshments will be served downstairs which will include Brickhouse Cafe cookies. The Brickhouse Cafe will also offer an “Eat and Shop Local Holiday Art Fair Special”.
In order to operate at full capacity, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or masks are required.
For more information about the Brewerton Center for the Arts visit https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org or call 315-676-5838.
