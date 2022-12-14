OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO), 20 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego, will host a holiday show and sale on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Dec. 18.
Over 20 member-artists and crafts people have their work on display throughout the galleries. Really unique gift ideas available including: Paintings, ceramics, watercolor greeting cards, calligraphy, sculpture, woodwork, ornaments and Santa gnomes.
