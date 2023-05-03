Hollywood writers strike for better pay

The previous writers strike in 2007 roiled the industry and lasted 100 days. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — It won’t be a late night with Seth Meyers or Stephen Colbert or either of the Jimmys for a while.

Movie and television writers are moving ahead with a costly industrywide walkout for the first time in 15 years. The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 television and screenwriters, announced late Monday that a strike would begin early Tuesday, with picketing commencing in the afternoon, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, failed to yield a new deal before the current guild contract expired.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.