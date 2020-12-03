OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced a package of holiday themed events and activities taking place in Oswego during the Dec. 4 to 6 weekend to promote small businesses and spread the holiday spirit through the Oswego community.
Several new events have been designed to comply with social distancing safety protocols due to COVID-19.
“The city of Oswego continues to adapt to maintain the celebratory spirit and community pride through the holiday season despite the on-going pandemic,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our new events are specifically designed to provide socially distanced activities and opportunities for Oswego families during the holiday season, while promoting and supporting our small business community.”
Mayor Barlow further explained how shopping local and supporting Oswego businesses this year is more important than ever.
“Shopping local this holiday season not only supports our locally owned businesses during this economically challenging time but is also the safest option as we encourage Oswego residents to limit travel and avoid shopping malls and big box retail stores to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19,” Barlow said.
“Home for the Holidays” Events and Activities
“Santa Slow Roll” — Dec. 4 and 5 — The Oswego Fire Department will parade Santa Clause and Mayor Barlow through city neighborhoods for children to see Santa from a safe distance. Santa will make his rounds on the West side on Friday night (Dec. 4) and will visit the East side on Saturday (Dec. 5), each night from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit the city website or Mayor Billy Barlow’s Facebook page to check the route and ETA.
Downtown Carriage Rides — Dec. 5 and 6 — Take a family ride on a horse drawn carriage ride, Saturday or Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Each ride is 15 minutes in length along through downtown. Pre-registration for a specific time slot is required to ride and each ride can accommodate up to eight people. To reserve a spot, visit the city of Oswego website for more information.
Late Night Shopping and Downtown Deals — Beginning on Dec. 4 through 6 downtown Oswego businesses, including restaurants, will offer in-store specials, discount sales and exclusive dining specials. Businesses throughout downtown plan to extend hours through the weekend, including evening hours. Check with each business for exact hours. Roaming carolers will travel through downtown, spreading holiday cheer, throughout the weekend.
“Pop-up” Shops — Located on the corner of West First and Bridge streets, in the former bank building, several small businesses will combine to offer one “pop-up shop”, creating one store comprised of many small downtown businesses.
Local Business Mega Raffle — Enter into the small business sponsored “Mega Raffle” by making a purchase at participating local shops or restaurants.
For additional information on the “Home for the Holidays” weekend, contact the Oswego Office of Economic Development at 315-908-7479 or visit www.oswegony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.