Hook Songwriter Series returns with Gina Holsopple, Taylor Ricks and Chris Trapasso performing

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series returns on Friday, Oct. 29. Gina Holsopple, Taylor Ricks and Chris Trapasso will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.
Gina Holsopple’s clear vocals and down-home sound have become a favorite for fans from New York to Minnesota and Chicago to Baltimore. Her lyrics have been highly commended by both reviewers and fans. As an accomplished musician, songwriter and performer her music has been described as “captivating” and “inspiring.” For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/gholsopple.
Taylor Ricks is originally from the Saratoga Springs region and began attending classes at the State University at Oswego in 2007. Since graduating, he has been actively involved in the local and regional music scene as a multi-instrumentalist. Ricks’ stylistic influences include folk, jazz, blues, samba and ragtime. His writing combines introspective themes with outward observations; engaging with the music as both an outlet for personal creativity, as well as a facilitator of social interaction. For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorRicksMusic.
Singer/songwriter Chris Trapasso is a Central New York native, who has been a part of the local music scene for over 20 years. He is a prolific songwriter who tells authentic and enchanting stories. Check out his current projects as front man for the rock band Climbing Stars, and acoustic duo Trap & Andy. For further information visit: https://climbingstars.com/.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegomusichall.org/, at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under five are free.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.