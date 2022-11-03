The Hook photos left to right: Ryan Burdick, Colin Aberdeen and Joe Driscoll. Photos provided by the artists.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, Nov. 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll and Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.

Aberdeen is a singer, guitar player and songwriter based in Syracuse who grew up on the blues of his working-class hometown. He has been playing his own mongrel mixture of country blues, soul and New Orleans R&B classics, as well as his own similarly influenced original songs as a full-time professional musician for 33 years both within the Central NY region and while touring nationally. Aberdeen draws from his decades of playing as a solo artist, as a member of Los Blancos, a blues, zydeco, funk n’ soul band, that rocks n’ rolls like it’s out of control which has toured nationally, recorded with their founding original former band member and two-time Grammy winner, Jose Alvarez and were recently inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame. For additional information visit Colin Aberdeen Music on Facebook.

