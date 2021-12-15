OSWEGO COUNTY-- Oswego Music Hall will hold The Hook Songwriter Series, directed by John McConnell and Cam Caruso, on Friday, Dec. 17. Colleen Kattau, Jim Shaffer and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m., doors opening at 7 p.m..
3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love
Kattau is a bilingual award-winning singer and commissioned songwriter. She has produced six solo albums and three successful benefit CD compilations for environmental and peace actions. For further info visit: facebook.com/colleen.kattau.
Shaffer has been in the local music scene for over 25 years. His years of playing guitar for the Classic Rock band, Bad Habit have served him well as he utilizes his rhythmic guitar style to back up his vocals on his original songs as well as covers of his favorite artists. He is currently concentrating on songwriting and has released his first EP “Broken” which was recorded at Subcat Studios in Syracuse. For further info visit: facebook.com/jim.shaffer.311.
Pepper Rodgers has combined his twin passions for words and music into a multifaceted career as a musician, author, and teacher. A grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, he plays kinetic folk rock, combining imagery and storytelling with band-in-a-box guitar playing. Rodgers is also the founding editor of Acoustic Guitar magazine and author of The Complete Singer-Songwriter and other books on music. For further info visit: jeffreypepperrodgers.com.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oswegomusichall.org/ , at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under 5 are free.
The season continues on Dec. 24 for a special “Holiday on the Harbor” online Christmas concert, visit the website or Facebook page for details. Peter Mulvey with, opening as a special guest, J. Schnitt will perform on the Main Stage on Jan. 15.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.