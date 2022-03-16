Hook Songwriter Series with Mike Powell, Nashua Robb and John McConnell performing

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall hosts The Hook Songwriter Series, with Cam Caruso as the Emcee, on Friday, March 18, Mike Powell, Nashua Robb, and John McConnell will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m.
Powell is a natural born storyteller with stage presence that’s best described as “real”. His songs are filled with powerful imagery and thought provoking themes. Pulling from his catalog of over 200 original songs and accompanied by his musical companion of over 15 years, multi-instrumentalist John Hanus, they have become one of the “must see” acts in Central New York. More information including videos may be found at: https://mikepowell.co/home-about or https://www.facebook.com/politerebel.
Robb is a singer songwriter based in New York’s Adirondack region. Half the writing core of indie-folk The Old Main, Robb has now picked up the guitar to better support his solo material. Robb brings to life a full spectrum of tunes ranging from lost love to optimism in the face of life’s all too familiar trials. More information including videos may be found at: https://nashuarobb.bandcamp.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/nashua.robb.
McConnell is an Oswego-based singer/songwriter, whose own brand of, “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. Brandishing an untrained finger-style approach to the guitar, McConnell’s sound and feel is unique and identifiable. He has been in the trenches of the CNY music scene for nearly two decades and, since 2003, has played thousands of gigs from Upstate NY to NYC to LA and other spots along the way. More information including videos may be found at: https://www.reverbnation.com/johnmcconnellmusic or https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyMcTunes/.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ , at the door, or at the river’s end bookstore. Ticket prices for this event are $12. Students are $10. Children under 16 are half price and those under five are free.
The season continues March 26 when Ceili Rain will perform on the main stage. Ceili Rain is a Celtic pop-rock group that has been together for 26 years. For further information visit: http://www.ceilirain.com/en-us/default.aspx.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
