‘Hooked on the Salmon River’ art show set in Pulaski
PULASKI — Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s “Hooked on the Salmon River” juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
‘Hooked on the Salmon River’ art show set in Pulaski
PULASKI — Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s “Hooked on the Salmon River” juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski.
This show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the Salmon River and surrounding area. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre. The only criteria is that the work submitted is themed or inspired by the Salmon River.
Cash prizes, including a $300 Best of Show, will be awarded based on originality, craftsmanship and adherence to the theme. The number of awards and categories will be based on the actual work accepted.
This year’s show will be judged by Donna Green. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Syracuse University in advertising design and Master of Fine Arts in collaborative design. She is a professional designer and assistant professor with SUNY Oswego’s School of Communication and Media Arts, Art & Design Program.
Submissions must be photographed and emailed to the art center no later than Aug. 4. Once the entries are reviewed, artists will be notified of acceptance via email on Aug. 11. Interested artists will find complete guidelines and details in the show prospectus posted on the art center website (salmonriverfineartscenter.com).
An opening reception is planned for Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 21 at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, 4848 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is grateful to Douglaston Salmon Run-Garrett Brancy, the Barclays, and all the people behind the scenes at Douglaston Salmon Run for being a major sponsor for this show.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization offering community art programs, hands-on workshops and art shows that help educate and enrich the community.
For information visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the center’s Facebook page, or call 315-298-7007 or email sr.fine.arts.ctr@gmail.com.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.