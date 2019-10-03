WATERTOWN — Hope Marshall has had her hands in the local art scene for nearly 20 years, from volunteering at art organizations and organizing exhibits to creating her own artwork. It’s a diverse background, so it may be natural that her art reflects that diversity.
“I have a lot of interests, a passion for life and a curiosity for new things,” Ms. Marshall said.
The North Country Arts Council, which Ms. Marshall helped to reinvigorate about a decade ago, invited her to be its featured artist at its new exhibit, “Hope Lives!” Its opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Watertown Masonic Temple Performing Arts Center, 240 Washington St. Its the second exhibit the council has hosted in the space. The building is undergoing a renovation after it received $2.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $500,000 in Restore NY funds to transform the historic building into a performing arts center.
“Hope Lives!” will feature new and revised works of digital art, photography, sculptures, poetry and encaustic painting.
Encaustic painting involves using heated wax to which colored pigments have been added.
“You can layer it, and put things in the wax,” Ms. Marshall said. “You can make it three-dimensional in some ways. With the wax, you can shine it or dull it. It also looks like it’s floating.”
Ms. Marshall, a Clayton resident, came to the north country in 2000 from Canada when she married an American soldier. Her grandmother came to Canada during World War II and her father is a Mohawk Native American.
“I derive great inspiration from all lines of my heritage — Irish, Welsh, Dutch, German, First Nation, Haudenosaunee-Mohawk,” Ms. Marshall said. “I stride with the confidence of the first peoples.”
She added, “My grandparents were lovers of history and they and my mom gave that to me.”
Ms. Marshall works as the membership coordinator at the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton. Her volunteer efforts on the arts scene over the years has included helping to revive the NCAC and helping to grow its fall arts show. She’s worked as gallery curator to volunteer coordinator. She’s also a former coordinator of the Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market. Last year, she co-founded River Muse Art Gallery & Studio in Clayton.
She’s been featured at other exhibits, most recently in July of 2018 at the Iva Smith Memorial Art Gallery in Hammond.
“If you’re participating in art, it broadens your horizons,” Ms. Marshall said.
