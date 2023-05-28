From left, Bernie Miles III and producer Michelle DeBernardo tour the building at 591 W. Main St., behind the Credo Community Center, where low-budget film “Brain Hunter – New Breed,” will be partly filmed in Watertown, pictured on Feb. 9, 2022. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

The horror film, “Brain Hunter: New Breed 1987,” partially shot in Watertown last year at an abandoned factory, is now available to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

