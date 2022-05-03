DALLAS — Austin, Texas-grown company Yellowbird Foods launched a new spicy wing sauce called Bliss & Vinegar, which was featured on season 16 of the viral YouTube show, “Hot Ones.”
“Hot Ones” is hosted by Sean Evans, who interviews celebrities while they eat wings that progressively get hotter.
In 2021, celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel, Megan Thee Stallion and Tom Holland tasted the new Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce — it was the second one in a lineup of 10 different spicy condiments in the episodes.
The new hot sauce is available on Yellowbird’s website with shipping to all 50 states. The 13-ounce bottles retail for $6.29 each.
Yellowbird was founded by George Milton and Erin Link in 2012 after they then committed to a healthier lifestyle. At the time, they couldn’t seem to find clean condiments — so they decided to create their own.
The duo started out by sharing their homemade spicy inventions with friends at dinner parties, farmers markets, local restaurants and grocery stores. After almost a decade of being up and running, Yellowbird was asked to create the custom Bliss & Vinegar sauce for Season 16 of “Hot Ones.”
“I really love making hot sauce out of unexpected ingredients,” Milton said. “Bliss & Vinegar was so fun to create because, for me.”
The hot sauces the Austin company makes are filled with whole fruits and vegetables that help create complex flavor profiles and their signature thick, smooth consistency. In the limited edition Bliss & Vinegar sauce, the organic red serrano peppers, onions, ginger and distilled vinegar are balanced with strawberries, dates, coconut cream and a hint of cinnamon.
So what do you think, can you handle the heat? To help put the hotness level in perspective, Bliss & Vinegar sits at 66,200 Scoville Heat Units, according to the Yellowbird website, which puts it in the same heat range as cayenne pepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.