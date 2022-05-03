Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.