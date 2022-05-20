How ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ keeps its grasp on reality

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.