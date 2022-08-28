MALONE — The Malone-Dufort Airport and Malone Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual fly-in festival over the weekend, with hundreds turning out to see the variety of aircraft arriving and departing. The festival featured food and drinks, activities, crafts and educational displays from more than 30 vendors.

By late Saturday afternoon, almost 700 raffle tickets had been purchased and chamber president Mary E. Scharf said she hoped to hit 1,000 visitors on the first day of the weekend-long event.

