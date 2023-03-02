I Am Oz series to feature leader in transgender rights litigation and advocacy

Chase Strangio

 Naima Green

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s I Am Oz Diversity Speaker Series will host Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium.

This event is free and open to the public, although due to anticipated demand, tickets are required via tickets.oswego.edu.

