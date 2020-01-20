WATERTOWN — At last year’s Snowtown Film Festival, a pair of filmmakers won the “outstanding animated short” category with a far-our concept involving a lonely hair dresser who becomes the only known living creature on his planet due to the invasion of alien-snowmen.
In that offbeat 10-minute stop action film titled, “When Counting Flamingoes to Sleep,” the hair dresser is forced to decide whether to surrender himself or to fight back.
The film is the creation of identical twin brothers who are 2007 graduates of Alexandria Central School District who draw much of their inspiration from the films of Tim Burton. They have made other stop-action films with ideas for more of them and a script or two for full-length live action horror films.
The twin brothers, Daniel and Derek Morrow, will be featured at one of the panel discussions at the 2020 Snowtown Festival. The discussion will begin after the 1 p.m. screening of three of their films on Screen A next Saturday at the festival.
Dan said he and his brother were always into movies when younger and also drew cartoons. They animated those early cartoons using the computer programs “Movie Maker” and “Microsoft Paint.”
“It was really simple stuff, just for fun,” Daniel said. “We never really thought anything of it.”
The twins attended Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica for animation but switched to Monroe Community College in Rochester, where they received degrees in fine arts. Their film work is featured on their “Morrow Brothers” page on YouTube.
One of their first films was “Comet,” a story of a little creature, Comet, who becomes lost on a strange planet and tries to find his way home. On the YouTube video for Comet, the brothers wrote that the film was made with a microscopic budget and took countless hours to make.
“Every single little detail was hand made,” they wrote. “Even the posters on the wall are actually artwork and drawings that my brother and I made.”
“It’s almost like a moving picture book,” Daniel said in a phone interview. “We basically did it with nothing. We just sat in our kitchen and made it ourselves. It was one of the first things we did. Whatever we had around our house, we put together.”
“Comet” and some of the brothers’ other films are narrated by award winning illustrator Shoo Rayner of England. He has illustrated more than 200 children’s books for well-known authors and for his own stories. Daniel said he would watch drawing tutorials by Mr. Rayner and decided to ask him if he’d be interesting in narrating a Morrow Brothers film.
“He was all for it, did it, and we’ve had him do a bunch of stuff since then,” Daniel said. “His voice has a certain warmth to it. He adds energy to everything.”
Mr. Rayner said that he first heard from the Morrows when they sent him a children’s book they had written.
“I think I was quite harsh on them actually, suggesting changes and other editorial tweaks,” Mr. Rayner said in an email. “They actually followed the advice and came up with the first movie, “Comet.’”
He said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the film.
“They didn’t mind me making changes to suit the flow either,” said Mr. Rayner. “I think the secret is that if you don’t ask, you don’t get!”
Mr. Rayner, of Forest of Dean, England, does a lot of storytelling in schools and libraries.
“I guess I’ve developed a style that the (Morrow) brothers liked, and I thought it would be fun to do,” he said of working with the twins. “I would never know what the stories was really about, the scripts were quite dreamlike. I loved seeing the movies put together for the fist time, making sense — though there’s not always a lot of sense in a Morrow Brother’s film — they are a bit surreal!”
Daniel and Derek said they enjoy stop-motion filmmaking because of the ability “to see and actually touch a still object” and then bring it to life.
“We’re able to create a story by starting out with a ball of clay,” Daniel said. “The stories within our shorts normally stem from a specific feeling or melancholy emotion that we’re going through at the time. The production process acts as an emotional and creative outlet and resolved with a positive message or ending.”
The brothers mainly use clay for their stop-action characters and many props. They create much of their films’ music and filming and editing requires much patience, a virtue that is aided by Daniel and Derek being identical twins.
“We’re like best friends,” Daniel said. “It’s like having a clone of yourself. We think so much alike that we pick up a task and just go with it. It flows pretty well.”
“We don’t even really need to talk about it or discuss, we just flow so well together,” said Derek. “We kind of think the same. I think that’s perfect for any kind of filmmaking. You’re on the same level and just do it.”
Derek said that in addition to Tim Burton, they draw other inspiration from works ranging from Dr. Seuss, Steven Spielberg and films from the 1980s. He said that Mr. Burton’s films have an intriguing and inspirational mix.
“It has dark vibes, but it has heart as well,” he said.
Filmmaking is a hobby for the brothers, who live in Alexandria Bay. During the day, they are state workers, performing maintenance for state parks in the region.
The brothers are the sons of Tammy and Gerald Umstead of Redwood and Alan and Wendy Morrow of Copenhagen.
The twins hope to produce a full-length live-action film.
“We’ve been writing horror, live-action scripts,” Daniel said. “It’s kind of open. We’d like to make something into a feature.”
But for now, they are just enjoying putting things and their odd elements together and filming it all.
“Even if it’s one person that can relate, it’s all worth it,” Daniel said,. “Hearing that our work has made someone’s day just a little better is the ultimate reward.”
