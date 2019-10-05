PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The swapping of Buddy stories is a common pastime here. Nearly everyone is in on the game because the man called Buddy was everywhere. At the block parties. At the ribbon cuttings. At the Little League games. In the bars. In your head.
It hardly matters that Buddy, also known as former Mayor Vincent A. Cianci Jr., has resided for the past three years at the St. Ann Cemetery in nearby Cranston. He lives on in anecdotes that sound apocryphal only if you haven’t spent time in Providence.
Here’s a test. Is the following true or false?
While stewing one night at home, the mayor of Providence summoned a man he believed to be sleeping with his estranged wife. Then, in the presence of a city police officer guarding the door, he tortured and assaulted the man with an ashtray, a fireplace log, a lighted cigarette and a coffee mug.
Good for you if you guessed false. There was no coffee mug.
The story of Cianci’s rise and fall (and rise and fall) is the story of recent Providence history; an urban opéra bouffe. So it was all but destined that the city’s leading theater, the Trinity Repertory Company, would someday make dramatic use of the rich material he generously provided right up to his death in 2016, at 74.
Destiny fulfilled. “The Prince of Providence,” written by George Brant and based on the best-selling biography by Mike Stanton, opened last month to critical acclaim and feverish box-office demand. It has become the Passion Play of Providence.
Adding to the production’s local appeal is the knowledge that nearly all its characters were or are actual Rhode Islanders, and any one of those still alive might very well be sitting in the theater seat beside you. Having worked for several years at the Providence Journal, I recognized the thrill of this possibility during a recent performance, just as I recognized the play’s leading character — a man I knew well enough for him to dislike me.
“It’s kind of gone beyond meta,” Brant said by phone recently. “The people of Providence play a big part in the play, so it’s directed back at them. Many are cheering the local references, but it’s more about the makeup of the people themselves. Hopefully everyone is asking: ‘This was the longest-serving mayor? What kept him there?’”
The play, directed by Taibi Magar, deftly captures the Tilt-a-Whirl sweep of Cianci’s life. The privileged childhood. The law school rape allegation that never went away. His time as a prosecutor fighting the Patriarca crime family. His astounding victory in 1974 over the political establishment to become the city’s first Italian-American mayor.
Quick-witted and energetic, Cianci was a political star in ascent, an “ethnic” who gave the Wonder Bread Republicans of the 1970s some cover to feign diversity. He demonstrated his considerable potential with a well-received speech during the 1976 Republican National Convention.
But the man could have taught a Brown University master class in self-destruction. He undid himself with his megalomania, bullying management style and alliances with the city’s more sinister forces. When he was forced to resign after his felony conviction in 1984 — for that assault in his home — Providence fairly sighed in relief.
But Cianci lingered in the city’s consciousness for several years as the bilious host of an afternoon radio talk show. Then, in 1990, he stunned everyone by running again for mayor — and winning. His slogan: “He never stopped caring about Providence.”
It’s true that the presumably rehabilitated Cianci improved the look and feel of downtown Providence, and his unwavering support of the local arts scene helped to keep Trinity Rep open. Brant said that he was initially drawn to the Cianci project “by the idea of doing a profile of someone who once sat in this theater — who kept the lights on in so many ways.”
But it’s also true that Cianci’s perverse understanding of public service led to yet more corruption, culminating in a second criminal conviction, for racketeering, in 2002. He served several years in federal prison, then resumed his role as acid-tongued radio personality, eviscerating anyone who had dared to succeed him.
In other words: He never stopped.
“The Prince of Providence” maintains a parochial coziness, reflected in the inside jokes that win knowing laughs: the time that monkeys escaped from the zoo to take their own walking tours of the city (true); the stale Oreos that Cianci lackeys ate while he committed that infamous assault (true); the assortment of Cianci toupees, including an “action rug” for use at crime scenes and in inclement weather (true.)
But will this only-in-Providence vibe, which continues through to the production’s astounding ending, play well in other cities? Do you need to know why Cranston works as a gentle punch line? Dear Lord, do you need to know who Bobo was?
The success of Stanton’s 2004 biography, along with the popularity of the podcast “Crimetown,” whose first season focused on Providence during the Cianci era, suggests that the play could do well outside the country’s smallest state. It has the requisite Shakespearean echoes, and its take on our embrace of political rogues — even against our own interests — is timely and universal.
