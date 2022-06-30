NORFOLK — Let the music begin.
That will be happening at 6 p.m. Saturday when Dolls & Guys kicks off the inaugural season of the Norfolk Concert Series at Memorial Garden Park, 55 W. Main St.
In case of rain, the concert will be held Monday in the park.
Dolls & Guys features Chris Paige, Keri Lucey, George Cox, Mark Joseph and Sean Tierson, who play a mix of oldies and country.
Christine M. Paige, who co-founded the nonprofit concert series with her sister, Brenda Paige, said they’ll have an opening ceremony to kick off the summer concert schedule.
“We’re having a speaker from the town council there. We’ll have a choir group sing a couple of patriotic songs, and then our band is going to play,” she said.
The second concert in the series on July 6 features 11B, with members Gordon Hall, Ryan Hayes, Austin Hughes, Maria Tartaglia and Caroline Bergan. Originally formed in 2015 under the name Aeonian, they play a variety of classic and pop rock cover songs as well as a few originals.
Knotty Paddy, featuring Jamie Savage, Rick Kovacs, Douglas Riley, Riczi Kovacs and Mike McBride hit the stage on July 13. The Adirondack-based five-piece band specializes in Celtic rock and traditional Irish music.
The July 20 concert features Lacey Peets, also known as Lacey Stoddard or Lacey Rae, who has been singing in public for more than 25 years. Her style covers newer country, along with a mix of crowd favorites.
The Brass Firemen will perform on July 27. Since 1946, they have been comprised of volunteer musicians supporting the volunteer effort of fire and emergency services and other community functions. The Brass Firemen are known locally for their concerts, parades and benefits.
Rounding out the July schedule is Double Axel, which performs classic hits of the past and present. The group has an extensive tour schedule this summer, which can be found on the band’s website, www.doubleaxel.com.
August kicks off with Open Mic Night on Aug. 6.
Master fiddler and three-time New York state fiddle champion Don Woodcock will be performing with his long-time friend and fellow musician, Dr. George Dodds, as the Woodcock Duo on Aug. 13. They’ll play some of their old-time favorites with fiddle and guitar.
Chris Paige and Keri Lucey, The Ladies, perform a variety of music on Aug. 17. They recently added old-time country favorites to their lineup.
Closing out the concert series on Aug. 20 is the Just 4 Kicks Jazz Band & Choir, whose current members range in age from 15 to 80. The group offers performance opportunities to north country musicians of all ages who have one thing in common — their passion for making music for themselves and their audiences.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m.
The nonprofit concert series is a volunteer effort, with a goal of bringing business back to Norfolk’s Main Street area.
“The downtown used to have businesses lining up both sides of the Main Street. There’s next to nothing left there. COVID, of course, wiped out the little bit that was left. I thought that bringing music, bringing attention to downtown Norfolk would maybe encourage new businesses to start or old businesses to reopen,” Ms. Paige said.
Her niece owns Hazel’s Ice Cream, and Ms. Paige said she had tried sponsoring a couple of concerts on her own, compensating musicians from her own pocket.
“It was good for her business. So we got talking and I said, ‘You know my thinking is if we started the concert series, it would help all the businesses,’” Ms. Paige said. “We’re going to shout out to every business in Norfolk. They’re all donating. We’ve got a nice little winery. We’ve got a couple of tiny grocery stores, a pizza place, and they’re struggling to stay alive. But I think we can definitely bring them some business and some recognition when we have our concerts.”
The goal is also to spotlight local talent, including her own bands, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.