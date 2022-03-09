OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the 4th of July Independence Day Parade and annual Harborfest celebration will return to Oswego in 2022 after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The Fourth of July Independence Day Parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 beginning on Liberty Street, turning eastbound onto Bridge Street. Following the parade, the city will host another downtown block party beginning at 5 p.m. along West First Street featuring live music by Ruby Shooz, free activities for children of all ages, expanded outdoor dining space for restaurants, ending with fireworks launched over the Oswego River at 9:45 p.m.
“We are extremely excited to bring back our traditional Independence Day Parade in 2022 and will hold the first of our three downtown block parties, successfully introduced in 2021, following the parade,” said Mayor Barlow. “Our Independence Day celebration and annual Harborfest event are marquee events for the community, bringing fun, excitement and economic activity to the city, making it critically important to reintroduce these events post COVID to give both residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy the very best of our community,” Barlow said.
Individuals or organizations interested in participating in the parade may find an application on the city website at www.oswegony.org, email amurphy@oswegony.org or may call 315-343-3795. The deadline to register is Friday, June 1h. Parade participants will compete for cash prizes with categories including best float overall, most patriotic float, most creative float, best youth performance float, and best non-youth performance float.
Harborfest, a free admission outdoor music festival attracting approximately 75,000 to Oswego, will take place from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31, throughout Oswego, highlighted by the world class Grucci firework display Saturday evening over the Oswego Harbor. Peter Myles, executive director of Harborfest said, “The board of directors and staff at Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. are currently planning for Harborfest 2022. This year’s festival will be July 28-31. We were very disappointed that we were unable to hold festivals in 2020 and 2021. However, we are delighted to be back for 2022 and hope to present a festival that the entire community will enjoy.”
A comprehensive event program and schedule for Harborfest 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. To become a vendor or volunteer for Haborfest, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com.
